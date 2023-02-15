English
    TandI Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.03 crore, up 129.98% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for T and I Global are:Net Sales at Rs 49.03 crore in December 2022 up 129.98% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.
    TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in December 2021.TandI Global shares closed at 120.40 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.
    T and I Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.0334.0421.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.0334.0421.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.1725.4314.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.35-2.980.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.361.941.06
    Depreciation0.430.280.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.107.794.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.321.570.29
    Other Income1.901.553.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.223.123.76
    Interest0.020.000.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.203.123.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.203.123.19
    Tax0.860.920.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.342.202.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.342.202.87
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.464.345.65
    Diluted EPS6.464.34--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.464.345.65
    Diluted EPS6.464.34--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #T and I Global #TandI Global #trading
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm