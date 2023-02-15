TandI Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.03 crore, up 129.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for T and I Global are:Net Sales at Rs 49.03 crore in December 2022 up 129.98% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.
TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in December 2021.
|TandI Global shares closed at 120.40 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.
|T and I Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.03
|34.04
|21.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.03
|34.04
|21.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.17
|25.43
|14.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|-2.98
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.36
|1.94
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.28
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|7.79
|4.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.32
|1.57
|0.29
|Other Income
|1.90
|1.55
|3.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.22
|3.12
|3.76
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.20
|3.12
|3.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.20
|3.12
|3.19
|Tax
|0.86
|0.92
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.34
|2.20
|2.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.34
|2.20
|2.87
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.46
|4.34
|5.65
|Diluted EPS
|6.46
|4.34
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.46
|4.34
|5.65
|Diluted EPS
|6.46
|4.34
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited