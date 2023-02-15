TandI Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.03 crore, up 129.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 49.03 34.04 21.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 49.03 34.04 21.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 39.17 25.43 14.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.35 -2.98 0.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.36 1.94 1.06 Depreciation 0.43 0.28 0.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.10 7.79 4.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.32 1.57 0.29 Other Income 1.90 1.55 3.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.22 3.12 3.76 Interest 0.02 0.00 0.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.20 3.12 3.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.20 3.12 3.19 Tax 0.86 0.92 0.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.34 2.20 2.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.34 2.20 2.87 Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.46 4.34 5.65 Diluted EPS 6.46 4.34 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.46 4.34 5.65 Diluted EPS 6.46 4.34 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited