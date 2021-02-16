TandI Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.77 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.77 crore in December 2020 up 12.83% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 16.23% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2020 up 35.03% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2019.

TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.36 in December 2019.

TandI Global shares closed at 97.70 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)