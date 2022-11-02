Tamilnadu Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 603.96 crore, up 31.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 603.96 crore in September 2022 up 31.38% from Rs. 459.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2022 down 41.11% from Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 68.15 crore in September 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in September 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 96.70 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -22.17% over the last 12 months.