    Tamilnadu Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 603.96 crore, up 31.38% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 603.96 crore in September 2022 up 31.38% from Rs. 459.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2022 down 41.11% from Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 68.15 crore in September 2021.

    Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in September 2021.

    Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 96.70 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -22.17% over the last 12 months.

    Tamilnadu Petroproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations602.12555.37458.94
    Other Operating Income1.840.650.78
    Total Income From Operations603.96556.02459.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials369.58318.60213.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.257.722.13
    Power & Fuel120.25105.4285.11
    Employees Cost9.9910.778.31
    Depreciation5.235.115.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.9574.4686.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2133.9458.47
    Other Income3.694.963.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9038.9062.18
    Interest1.831.461.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.0737.4461.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.0737.4461.07
    Tax12.459.8915.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.6227.5545.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.6227.5545.20
    Equity Share Capital89.9789.9789.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.963.065.02
    Diluted EPS2.963.065.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.963.065.02
    Diluted EPS2.963.065.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

