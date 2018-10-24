Tamilnadu Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore, up 42.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore in September 2018 up 42.08% from Rs. 235.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.33 crore in September 2018 up 66.78% from Rs. 11.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.85 crore in September 2018 up 18.72% from Rs. 24.30 crore in September 2017.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2017.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 34.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.42% returns over the last 6 months and -51.41% over the last 12 months.