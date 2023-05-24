Tamilnadu Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 479.75 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.75 crore in March 2023 up 10.27% from Rs. 435.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.91 crore in March 2023 down 58.45% from Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in March 2023 down 50.52% from Rs. 41.47 crore in March 2022.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2022.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 82.40 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and -27.18% over the last 12 months.