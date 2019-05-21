Tamilnadu Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 332.80 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.80 crore in March 2019 up 28.4% from Rs. 259.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2019 up 14.36% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.14 crore in March 2019 down 14.58% from Rs. 28.26 crore in March 2018.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2018.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 37.10 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.77% over the last 12 months.