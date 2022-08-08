 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamilnadu Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.02 crore, up 20.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 556.02 crore in June 2022 up 20.42% from Rs. 461.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in June 2022 down 49.58% from Rs. 54.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.01 crore in June 2022 down 45.81% from Rs. 81.21 crore in June 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in June 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 101.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 555.37 433.64 461.16
Other Operating Income 0.65 1.43 0.57
Total Income From Operations 556.02 435.07 461.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 318.60 211.85 188.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.72 4.64 0.70
Power & Fuel 105.42 86.42 87.93
Employees Cost 10.77 11.06 11.13
Depreciation 5.11 5.81 5.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.46 82.94 95.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.94 32.35 72.62
Other Income 4.96 3.31 2.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.90 35.66 75.26
Interest 1.46 1.87 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.44 33.79 74.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.44 33.79 74.09
Tax 9.89 9.94 19.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.55 23.85 54.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.55 23.85 54.64
Equity Share Capital 89.97 89.97 89.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 2.65 6.07
Diluted EPS 3.06 2.65 6.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 2.65 6.07
Diluted EPS 3.06 2.65 6.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
