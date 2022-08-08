Tamilnadu Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.02 crore, up 20.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 556.02 crore in June 2022 up 20.42% from Rs. 461.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in June 2022 down 49.58% from Rs. 54.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.01 crore in June 2022 down 45.81% from Rs. 81.21 crore in June 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in June 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 101.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.