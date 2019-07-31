Tamilnadu Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 343.05 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.05 crore in June 2019 up 25.29% from Rs. 273.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in June 2019 up 102.12% from Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.78 crore in June 2019 up 46.99% from Rs. 21.62 crore in June 2018.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2018.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 37.10 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 14.68% over the last 12 months.