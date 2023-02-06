 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tamilnadu Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.56 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 510.56 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 449.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2022 down 46.26% from Rs. 46.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2022 down 47.82% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2021.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 510.56 602.12 449.06
Other Operating Income -- 1.84 --
Total Income From Operations 510.56 603.96 449.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 322.81 369.58 231.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.20 -12.25 -5.81
Power & Fuel 110.33 120.25 --
Employees Cost 11.71 9.99 10.56
Depreciation 5.21 5.23 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.70 73.95 146.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.00 37.21 61.09
Other Income 3.38 3.69 3.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.38 40.90 64.22
Interest 1.67 1.83 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.71 39.07 62.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.71 39.07 62.57
Tax 4.48 12.45 15.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.23 26.62 46.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.23 26.62 46.95
Equity Share Capital 89.97 89.97 89.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 2.96 5.22
Diluted EPS 2.80 2.96 5.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 2.96 5.22
Diluted EPS 2.80 2.96 5.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited