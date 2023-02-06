Tamilnadu Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.56 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.56 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 449.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2022 down 46.26% from Rs. 46.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2022 down 47.82% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.22 in December 2021.

