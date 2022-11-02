 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 603.95 crore, up 31.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 603.95 crore in September 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 459.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 46.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2022 down 31.66% from Rs. 69.43 crore in September 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.17 in September 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 96.70 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -22.17% over the last 12 months.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 602.12 555.37 458.94
Other Operating Income 1.83 0.65 0.78
Total Income From Operations 603.95 556.02 459.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 369.54 318.60 213.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.25 7.72 2.13
Power & Fuel 120.26 105.41 85.12
Employees Cost 9.99 10.77 8.31
Depreciation 5.23 5.11 5.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.10 74.59 86.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.08 33.82 58.36
Other Income 5.14 6.39 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.22 40.21 63.46
Interest 1.83 1.46 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.39 38.75 62.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.39 38.75 62.35
Tax 12.51 9.94 15.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.88 28.81 46.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.88 28.81 46.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.88 28.81 46.47
Equity Share Capital 89.97 89.97 89.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 3.20 5.17
Diluted EPS 3.10 3.20 5.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 3.20 5.17
Diluted EPS 3.10 3.20 5.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Detergents #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tamilnadu Petro #Tamilnadu Petroproducts
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.