Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 459.72 crore, up 61.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.72 crore in September 2021 up 61.49% from Rs. 284.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.47 crore in September 2021 up 80.12% from Rs. 25.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.43 crore in September 2021 up 68.97% from Rs. 41.09 crore in September 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in September 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 125.85 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)