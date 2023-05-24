English
    Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 479.75 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 479.75 crore in March 2023 up 10.27% from Rs. 435.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.21 crore in March 2023 down 55.14% from Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.89 crore in March 2023 down 48.66% from Rs. 42.64 crore in March 2022.

    Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2022.

    Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 82.40 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and -27.18% over the last 12 months.

    Tamilnadu Petroproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations478.58510.56433.64
    Other Operating Income1.17--1.43
    Total Income From Operations479.75510.56435.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials262.04322.85211.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.53-34.204.64
    Power & Fuel102.96110.3386.42
    Employees Cost13.4411.7111.06
    Depreciation5.755.215.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.5366.8283.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5027.8432.27
    Other Income8.644.654.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1432.4936.83
    Interest1.851.681.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2930.8134.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2930.8134.96
    Tax3.084.529.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2126.2924.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2126.2924.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.2126.2924.99
    Equity Share Capital89.9789.9789.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.252.922.78
    Diluted EPS1.252.922.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.252.922.78
    Diluted EPS1.252.922.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am