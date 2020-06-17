Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.39 crore, down 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.39 crore in March 2020 down 21.76% from Rs. 332.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.25 crore in March 2020 down 39.78% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2020 down 33.01% from Rs. 24.87 crore in March 2019.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2019.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 35.95 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.58% returns over the last 6 months and 4.81% over the last 12 months.