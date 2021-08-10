MARKET NEWS

Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 461.73 crore, up 109.84% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 461.73 crore in June 2021 up 109.84% from Rs. 220.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.70 crore in June 2021 up 313.2% from Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.32 crore in June 2021 up 229.28% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 139.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 235.65% returns over the last 6 months and 288.33% over the last 12 months.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations461.16349.30220.04
Other Operating Income0.570.67--
Total Income From Operations461.73349.97220.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials188.23162.2693.59
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.70-11.944.31
Power & Fuel87.9270.97--
Employees Cost11.1310.5310.69
Depreciation5.955.595.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses95.3046.5889.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.5065.9816.49
Other Income3.873.732.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.3769.7119.33
Interest1.183.471.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.1966.2417.69
Exceptional Items--24.73--
P/L Before Tax75.1990.9717.69
Tax19.4927.164.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.7063.8113.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.7063.8113.48
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.7063.8113.48
Equity Share Capital89.9789.9789.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.197.091.50
Diluted EPS6.197.091.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.197.091.50
Diluted EPS6.197.091.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:33 pm

