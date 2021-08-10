Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 461.73 crore, up 109.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 461.73 crore in June 2021 up 109.84% from Rs. 220.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.70 crore in June 2021 up 313.2% from Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.32 crore in June 2021 up 229.28% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 139.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 235.65% returns over the last 6 months and 288.33% over the last 12 months.