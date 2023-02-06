English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.56 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 510.56 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 449.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.29 crore in December 2022 down 45.46% from Rs. 48.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2022 down 47.24% from Rs. 71.46 crore in December 2021.

    Tamilnadu Petroproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations510.56602.12449.06
    Other Operating Income--1.83--
    Total Income From Operations510.56603.95449.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials322.85369.54231.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.20-12.25-5.81
    Power & Fuel110.33120.26--
    Employees Cost11.719.9910.56
    Depreciation5.215.235.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.8274.10146.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8437.0861.04
    Other Income4.655.144.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4942.2265.56
    Interest1.681.831.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8140.3963.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.8140.3963.91
    Tax4.5212.5115.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.2927.8848.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.2927.8848.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.2927.8848.20
    Equity Share Capital89.9789.9789.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.923.105.36
    Diluted EPS2.923.105.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.923.105.36
    Diluted EPS2.923.105.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited