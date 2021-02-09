Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.52 crore, up 3.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.52 crore in December 2020 up 3.21% from Rs. 281.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.11 crore in December 2020 up 62.4% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.38 crore in December 2020 up 41.05% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2019.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2019.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 42.45 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.