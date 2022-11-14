 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil SteelTube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore in September 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 19.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 50.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021. Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 9.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations22.7825.4219.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.7825.4219.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.7125.1017.56
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.701.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.141.110.86
Depreciation0.090.080.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.750.730.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.10-0.27
Other Income0.040.010.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.12-0.25
Interest0.130.100.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.420.02-0.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.420.02-0.26
Tax-0.130.000.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.290.02-0.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.290.02-0.59
Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.570.03-1.14
Diluted EPS-0.570.03-1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.570.03-1.14
Diluted EPS-0.570.03-1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm