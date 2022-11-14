Tamil SteelTube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 22.78 25.42 19.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 22.78 25.42 19.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.71 25.10 17.56 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -1.70 1.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.14 1.11 0.86 Depreciation 0.09 0.08 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.75 0.73 0.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.10 -0.27 Other Income 0.04 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 0.12 -0.25 Interest 0.13 0.10 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 0.02 -0.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.42 0.02 -0.26 Tax -0.13 0.00 0.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 0.02 -0.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 0.02 -0.59 Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.57 0.03 -1.14 Diluted EPS -0.57 0.03 -1.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.57 0.03 -1.14 Diluted EPS -0.57 0.03 -1.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited