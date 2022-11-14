Tamil SteelTube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore in September 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 19.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 50.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
|Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 9.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.
|Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.78
|25.42
|19.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.78
|25.42
|19.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.71
|25.10
|17.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|-1.70
|1.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.14
|1.11
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.73
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.10
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.12
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.13
|0.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.02
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|0.02
|-0.26
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.00
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.03
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.03
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.03
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.03
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited