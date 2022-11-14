English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tamil SteelTube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore in September 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 19.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 50.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 9.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.

    Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7825.4219.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7825.4219.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7125.1017.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.701.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.141.110.86
    Depreciation0.090.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.750.730.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.10-0.27
    Other Income0.040.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.12-0.25
    Interest0.130.100.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.420.02-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.420.02-0.26
    Tax-0.130.000.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.290.02-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.290.02-0.59
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.570.03-1.14
    Diluted EPS-0.570.03-1.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.570.03-1.14
    Diluted EPS-0.570.03-1.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Tamil SteelTube #Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm