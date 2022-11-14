Tamil SteelTube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore in September 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 19.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 50.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.