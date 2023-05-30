Tamil SteelTube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 1081.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 353.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Tamil SteelTube EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 9.51 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.