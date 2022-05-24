Tamil SteelTube Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore, up 36.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore in March 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 103.65% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Tamil SteelTube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 10.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)