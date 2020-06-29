Tamil SteelTube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, down 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in March 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 15.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 206.8% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 138.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 25.30 on December 19, 2019 (BSE)