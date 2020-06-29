Tamil SteelTube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, down 23.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in March 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 15.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 206.8% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 138.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.
Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 25.30 on December 19, 2019 (BSE)
|Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.04
|12.11
|15.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.04
|12.11
|15.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.11
|9.57
|12.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|1.17
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|0.88
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|1.18
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.77
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.72
|0.37
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.73
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.73
|0.16
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.73
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.73
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.42
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.42
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.42
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.42
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:08 am