Tamil SteelTube Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, down 25.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in June 2023 down 25.41% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 133.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Tamil SteelTube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 12.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.32% returns over the last 12 months.