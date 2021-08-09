Tamil SteelTube Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.47 crore, up 26.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.47 crore in June 2021 up 26.93% from Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 up 730.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 415% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Tamil SteelTube EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 13.40 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.48% returns over the last 6 months