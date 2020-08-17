Tamil SteelTube Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, down 42.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in June 2020 down 42.18% from Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020 up 118.64% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 up 137.74% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2019.

Tamil SteelTube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2019.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 25.30 on December 19, 2019 (BSE)