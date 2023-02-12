Tamil SteelTube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 559.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.