Tamil SteelTube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 559.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.84 22.78 20.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.84 22.78 20.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.37 20.71 18.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.25 0.43 -0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 1.14 1.23
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.73 0.75 0.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.33 0.08
Other Income 0.48 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 -0.29 0.09
Interest 0.15 0.13 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.30 -0.42 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.30 -0.42 0.06
Tax -- -0.13 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 -0.29 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 -0.29 0.05
Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 -0.57 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.59 -0.57 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 -0.57 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.59 -0.57 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
