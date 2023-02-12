English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tamil SteelTube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 559.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8422.7820.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8422.7820.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3720.7118.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.250.43-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.921.141.23
    Depreciation0.100.090.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.730.750.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.330.08
    Other Income0.480.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.45-0.290.09
    Interest0.150.130.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.30-0.420.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.30-0.420.06
    Tax---0.130.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.30-0.290.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.30-0.290.05
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.59-0.570.09
    Diluted EPS0.59-0.570.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.59-0.570.09
    Diluted EPS0.59-0.570.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited