Tamil SteelTube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 559.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Tamil SteelTube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 12.45 on January 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 12 months.