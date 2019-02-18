Tamil SteelTube Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.47 crore, down 26.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Steel Tubes are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.47 crore in December 2018 down 26.19% from Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 500.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.
Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 31.00 on September 19, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Tamilnadu Steel Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.47
|23.48
|20.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.47
|23.48
|20.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.87
|21.84
|18.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|-0.52
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.98
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|1.12
|0.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.04
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|0.26
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.11
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.11
|0.16
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.05
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.06
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.06
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.12
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.12
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.12
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.12
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited