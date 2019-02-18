Tamil SteelTube Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.47 crore, down 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.47 crore in December 2018 down 26.19% from Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 500.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Tamil SteelTube shares closed at 31.00 on September 19, 2018 (BSE)