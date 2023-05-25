Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.29 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,427.29 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 1,373.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.83 crore in March 2023 up 358.24% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.83 crore in March 2023 up 127.89% from Rs. 126.30 crore in March 2022.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2022.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 246.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and 32.03% over the last 12 months.