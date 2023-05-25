English
    Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.29 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,427.29 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 1,373.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.83 crore in March 2023 up 358.24% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.83 crore in March 2023 up 127.89% from Rs. 126.30 crore in March 2022.

    Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2022.

    Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 246.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and 32.03% over the last 12 months.

    Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,412.591,235.001,356.82
    Other Operating Income14.7013.5716.87
    Total Income From Operations1,427.291,248.571,373.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials630.77544.19524.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.641.2419.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.34-105.74253.17
    Power & Fuel292.07283.61247.47
    Employees Cost84.8592.2378.53
    Depreciation69.4371.0456.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.27146.90138.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.60215.1055.49
    Other Income12.8014.6214.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.40229.7270.02
    Interest55.5455.6036.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax162.86174.1233.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax162.86174.1233.64
    Tax60.0361.2211.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.83112.9022.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.83112.9022.44
    Equity Share Capital69.2169.2169.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8616.313.24
    Diluted EPS14.8616.313.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8616.313.24
    Diluted EPS14.8616.313.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am