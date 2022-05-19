 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.69 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,373.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 1,124.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022 up 670.99% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.30 crore in March 2022 up 26.46% from Rs. 99.87 crore in March 2021.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 214.15 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 53.68% over the last 12 months.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,356.82 1,084.86 1,124.32
Other Operating Income 16.87 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,373.69 1,084.86 1,124.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 524.83 467.46 309.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.05 16.60 18.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 253.17 91.96 359.40
Power & Fuel 247.47 -- --
Employees Cost 78.53 79.60 79.22
Depreciation 56.28 57.51 60.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.87 338.69 274.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.49 33.04 23.10
Other Income 14.53 7.55 16.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.02 40.59 39.79
Interest 36.38 38.85 44.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.64 1.74 -5.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.64 1.74 -5.00
Tax 11.20 0.83 -1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.44 0.91 -3.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.44 0.91 -3.93
Equity Share Capital 69.21 69.21 69.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 0.13 -0.57
Diluted EPS 3.24 0.13 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 0.13 -0.57
Diluted EPS 3.24 0.13 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers #Tamil Newsprint
first published: May 19, 2022 01:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.