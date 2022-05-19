Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.69 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,373.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 1,124.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022 up 670.99% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.30 crore in March 2022 up 26.46% from Rs. 99.87 crore in March 2021.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 214.15 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 53.68% over the last 12 months.