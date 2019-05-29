Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.28 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.28 crore in March 2019 down 0.21% from Rs. 1,050.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019 down 59.24% from Rs. 33.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.69 crore in March 2019 up 23.26% from Rs. 172.56 crore in March 2018.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2018.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 204.65 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.36% returns over the last 6 months and -37.61% over the last 12 months.