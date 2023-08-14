English
    Tamil Newsprint Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.65 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,262.65 crore in June 2023 up 11.91% from Rs. 1,128.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.66 crore in June 2023 up 113.01% from Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 324.84 crore in June 2023 up 84.16% from Rs. 176.39 crore in June 2022.

    Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 18.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.73 in June 2022.

    Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 219.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,262.651,412.591,111.79
    Other Operating Income--14.7016.50
    Total Income From Operations1,262.651,427.291,128.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials540.36630.77553.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.8322.642.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-130.12-58.34-63.97
    Power & Fuel--292.07261.26
    Employees Cost93.1784.8583.61
    Depreciation69.6669.4356.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses391.36180.27122.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.39205.60111.46
    Other Income10.7912.808.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.18218.40119.78
    Interest54.9455.5426.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax200.24162.8692.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax200.24162.8692.97
    Tax71.5860.0332.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.66102.8360.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.66102.8360.40
    Equity Share Capital69.2169.2169.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5914.868.73
    Diluted EPS18.5914.868.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5914.868.73
    Diluted EPS18.5914.868.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

