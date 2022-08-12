Tamil Newsprint Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.29 crore, up 78.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.29 crore in June 2022 up 78.54% from Rs. 631.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022 up 538.63% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.39 crore in June 2022 up 128.07% from Rs. 77.34 crore in June 2021.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 8.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2021.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 259.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.66% returns over the last 6 months and 80.52% over the last 12 months.