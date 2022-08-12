English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tamil Newsprint Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.29 crore, up 78.54% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,128.29 crore in June 2022 up 78.54% from Rs. 631.95 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022 up 538.63% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.39 crore in June 2022 up 128.07% from Rs. 77.34 crore in June 2021.

    Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 8.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2021.

    Close

    Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 259.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.66% returns over the last 6 months and 80.52% over the last 12 months.

    Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,111.791,356.82631.95
    Other Operating Income16.5016.87--
    Total Income From Operations1,128.291,373.69631.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials553.89524.83358.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.8319.050.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.97253.17-94.95
    Power & Fuel261.26247.47--
    Employees Cost83.6178.5379.30
    Depreciation56.6156.2857.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.60138.87226.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.4655.495.64
    Other Income8.3214.5314.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.7870.0220.08
    Interest26.8136.3840.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.9733.64-20.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.9733.64-20.84
    Tax32.5711.20-7.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.4022.44-13.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.4022.44-13.77
    Equity Share Capital69.2169.2169.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.733.24-1.99
    Diluted EPS8.733.24-1.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.733.24-1.99
    Diluted EPS8.733.24-1.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers #Tamil Newsprint
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.