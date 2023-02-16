Tamil Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore in December 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 1,084.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 up 12306.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.76 crore in December 2022 up 206.59% from Rs. 98.10 crore in December 2021.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 16.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 229.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 81.29% over the last 12 months.