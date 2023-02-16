English
    Tamil Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore in December 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 1,084.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 up 12306.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.76 crore in December 2022 up 206.59% from Rs. 98.10 crore in December 2021.

    Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 16.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

    Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 229.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 81.29% over the last 12 months.

    Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,235.001,360.631,084.86
    Other Operating Income13.5717.91--
    Total Income From Operations1,248.571,378.541,084.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials544.19477.58467.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.2491.1716.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-105.7414.7791.96
    Power & Fuel283.61280.60--
    Employees Cost92.2388.3779.60
    Depreciation71.0466.5257.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.90152.21338.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.10207.3233.04
    Other Income14.629.217.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.72216.5340.59
    Interest55.6043.7238.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax174.12172.811.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax174.12172.811.74
    Tax61.2261.060.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.90111.750.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.90111.750.91
    Equity Share Capital69.2169.2169.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3116.140.13
    Diluted EPS16.3116.140.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3116.140.13
    Diluted EPS16.3116.140.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

