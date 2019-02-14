Tamil Newsprint Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,103.43 crore, up 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,103.43 crore in December 2018 up 17.2% from Rs. 941.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2018 up 83.36% from Rs. 27.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.82 crore in December 2018 up 26.34% from Rs. 153.41 crore in December 2017.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.92 in December 2017.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 187.70 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.30% returns over the last 6 months and -52.72% over the last 12 months.