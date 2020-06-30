Tamil JaiBharat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore, down 60.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore in March 2020 down 60.5% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 up 90.13% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 up 115.73% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2019.
Tamil JaiBharat shares closed at 4.67 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)
|Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.57
|3.27
|9.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.57
|3.27
|9.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-1.20
|0.25
|3.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.45
|0.84
|7.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.30
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.85
|1.48
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.55
|0.90
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.34
|-5.77
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.35
|-5.74
|Interest
|1.55
|1.40
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-1.05
|-7.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|-1.05
|-7.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|-1.05
|-7.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|-1.05
|-7.81
|Equity Share Capital
|39.78
|39.78
|39.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-64.93
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am