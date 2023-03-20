Tamil JaiBharat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 104.97% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.