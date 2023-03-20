 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil JaiBharat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.42% Y-o-Y

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 104.97% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 -- 3.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 -- 3.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- 0.00 2.07
Depreciation -- -- 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.32 0.41 2.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -0.41 -1.46
Other Income -- 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -0.41 -1.41
Interest 0.33 0.46 3.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.87 -4.78
Exceptional Items 0.22 0.01 --
P/L Before Tax 0.24 -0.85 -4.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 -0.85 -4.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 -0.85 -4.78
Equity Share Capital 39.78 39.78 39.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.21 -1.20
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.21 -1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.21 -1.20
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.21 -1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited