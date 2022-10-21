Tamboli Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, up 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 45.77% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

Tamboli Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 117.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 65.28% returns over the last 6 months and 121.21% over the last 12 months.