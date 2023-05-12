Tamboli Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 41.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 91.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Tamboli Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 113.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.47% over the last 12 months.