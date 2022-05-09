Tamboli Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 32.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 63.16% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 70.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 40.85% over the last 12 months.