Tamboli Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 47.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 47.05% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 86.58% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 151.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.00% returns over the last 6 months and 182.35% over the last 12 months.