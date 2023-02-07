Tamboli Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 172.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 172.39% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.