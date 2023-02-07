English
    Tamboli Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 172.39% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamboli Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 172.39% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Tamboli Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.542.130.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.542.130.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.27--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-0.27--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.160.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.081.930.09
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.081.930.09
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.081.930.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.081.930.08
    Tax0.020.240.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.061.690.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.061.690.06
    Equity Share Capital9.929.929.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.061.700.06
    Diluted EPS0.061.700.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.061.700.06
    Diluted EPS0.061.700.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited