Tamboli Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 57.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2020 up 57.52% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 63.73% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 38.65 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.