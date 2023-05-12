English
    Tamboli Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore, down 35.01% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamboli Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore in March 2023 down 35.01% from Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 75.79% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 55.59% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2022.

    Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.06 in March 2022.

    Tamboli Capital shares closed at 113.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.47% over the last 12 months.

    Tamboli Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.9822.8423.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.9822.8423.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.575.706.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.532.640.05
    Power & Fuel1.92----
    Employees Cost2.863.053.02
    Depreciation1.141.141.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.256.387.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.783.935.11
    Other Income0.031.280.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.805.205.55
    Interest0.280.360.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.524.845.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.524.845.50
    Tax0.541.281.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.983.564.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.983.564.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.983.564.03
    Equity Share Capital9.929.929.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.983.594.06
    Diluted EPS0.983.594.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.983.594.06
    Diluted EPS0.983.594.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am