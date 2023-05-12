Tamboli Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore, down 35.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore in March 2023 down 35.01% from Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 75.79% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 55.59% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2022.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.06 in March 2022.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 113.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.47% over the last 12 months.