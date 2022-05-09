Tamboli Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore in March 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 19.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022 up 57.79% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2022 up 48.1% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

Tamboli Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 70.50 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)