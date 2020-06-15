Tamboli Capital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore, down 14.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore in March 2020 down 14.14% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 down 126.19% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 88.97% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 29.00 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 6 months and -48.67% over the last 12 months.